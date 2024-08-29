Konami hints that Metal Gear Solid 4 might make a comeback

HQ

Metal Gear fans are currently looking forward to Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater that will premiere early next year. However, many are also hoping for a sequel to Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 since 2008's Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots was missing from the collection.

Fortunately, it seems that Konami intends to make its fans happy, because recently Metal Gear producer Noriaki Okamura semi-confirmed to IGN that an upcoming collection is on the way and that it will include part four:

"We definitely are aware of this situation with MGS4. Unfortunately we can't really say too much at the moment with [Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection] Vol. 1 containing MGS 1-3 dot dot dot... you can probably connect the dots!

Right now we still are internally concerned about what we should be doing for the future of the series. So sorry, we can't really reveal anything at the moment. But stay tuned!"

How do you interpret this yourself, and would you buy a collection containing Metal Gear Solid 4?