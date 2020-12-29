Konami has something Bomberman related to announce

You're watching Advertisements

It is not often we hear about Konami when it comes to video games anymore, and when it happens, it is mostly people pointing out that it is not often we hear about Konami when it comes to video games anymore. The one exception is Pro Evolution Soccer, but others than that, they are basically gone.

But now Konami's director Noriaki Okamura says in a Famitsu interview that they do have something to reveal regarding Bomberman, and that it will happen "soon", and we are also urged to be prepared. It could of course be a re-release of some kind, a 'free to play' title for smartphones or perhaps Super Bomberman R Online coming for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X - but we choose to be positive here and hope there is something brand new.

...and while we're still talking Konami, we would like to remind them that they do own franchises like Castlevania, Gradius, Metal Gear, Silent Hill, Suikoden and Track & Field - if they would like to make some new games again.