Konami has renewed the Suikoden trademark

Last week, we reported that Konami will in fact have an event of their own during Tokyo Game Show, which starts on September 15 and runs until September 18. On September 16, we can look to "Konami new release announced", which is described like this :

"Voice actor Yuji Kaji will be invited as a guest to represent the fans of a series which is loved all over the world, on the announcement stage for a new Konami title."

There have been a lot of speculations about what this is, with some leaning towards a new Silent Hill developed by Bloober Team, while others believes in the rumored Metal Gear Solid 1-3 remasters. VGC has now thrown another idea into the mix, as they have noticed that Konami have, just in time for Tokyo Game Show, renewed the Suikoden trademark.

The classic J-RPG series Suikoden definitely fits Konami's description above, and even though trademarks are renewed all the time, the timing on this one is really curious. Which franchise do you think Konami is talking about, and what would you like it to be?