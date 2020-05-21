Cookies

Konami has released several Castlevania OSTs on Spotify

Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid soundtracks might also be added in the future.

Konam Europe has announced the creation of an official Konami Spotify account, where they will collect several of their game soundtracks in one place. For starters, only Castlevania OSTs are available, but Konami wants to add more in the future, meaning Metal Gear Solid and Silent Hill soundtracks will probably end up in the channel at some point.

So far, there are twelve official soundtracks available to listen to, including Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Castlevania: Lament of Innocence, Castlevania: The Dracula X Chronicles, and Castlevania: Harmony of Despair. You can access Konami Europe's channel simply by clicking here.

