logo hd live | Fashion Police Squad
      Konami Has New Announcements Ready for 2023

      We'll get more information on 'new games for well-known series'

      HQ

      In a New Year's greeting, Konami has mentioned upcoming games that it has been working on, teasing that we'll hear a lot more about them in 2023. These include "new games for well-known series" as well as projects that haven't been announced but are also "deeply and quietly underway."

      We already know about a couple of projects Konami has in the works, including a Castlevania crossover with Dead Cells and the Silent Hill 2 remake. However, it seems the developer has a lot more planned for next year as well.

      Without getting our hopes too high, hopefully this could mean the return of or some new entries in fan-favourite franchises like Castlevania. For now, it seems we're just going to have to wait to see what the famed developer has in store.

      Thanks, Famitsu.

