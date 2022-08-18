Konami has extended its partnership with Arsenal

HQ

Konami and the football club Arsenal originally cooked up a partnership which started in 2017, a deal that saw the club's kits and stadium (Emirates Stadium) featured in its football games. That deal stretched for multiple years, and now that we're coming to an end of that tenure, the two have worked out an extension.

As revealed in a press release, we're told that Konami will remain as the official football video gaming partner of Arsenal going forward, and that we'll continue to see Arsenal kits and its stadium, plus the full player team featured and represented in eFootball going forward.

"It is very exciting to be announcing an extension to such a successful partnership. Arsenal are a massive club and have been a core part of our partnership roster over the past few years," said Naoki Morita, Konami Digital Entertainment B.V.'s European President.

"To have secured a long-term future that will include a multitude of commercial, image, and esports rights and activations is fantastic for KONAMI and for the eFootball™ series as it keeps growing, and we strive to set football free."

Eagle-eyed fans of Arsenal will also notice that headrests in the Emirates Stadium's home and away dugouts will feature eFootball branding going forward.