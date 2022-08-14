Konami has entered into a partnership with the French Football Federation

HQ

It was only relatively recently when EA announced that it has signed a multi-year deal with LaLiga to have the league's tournaments and imagery exclusively used in EA Sports FC games starting next year. Well as is often the case in the football exclusivity battle, Konami has now parried EA's jab by announcing a multi-year partnership with the French Football Federation.

As noted in a press release, this deal will see a "range of elements" incorporated into eFootball, including that of "many different commercial, imagery, and activation rights", and will even see Konami named as the "Official Football Video Game Partner of the French National Team."

"At KONAMI, we are ambitious in our desires to grow our partnership network and reach a global, football-loving audience," said Naoki Morita, Konami Digital Entertainment B.V.'s European President. "Partnering with the national association of a football-obsessed nation like France is amazing but add to that the fact that they are also a team of such significant football history and prestige - this is very significant for us."

This deal will also see French Football Federation branding and media rights integrated into eFootball esports events going forward, and as François Vasseur, Managing Director at the FFF stated, "Konami's worldwide presence will enable the French national team to reach a broader global audience and their expertise is a great opportunity to accelerate the growth of French eSports."