Konami has delayed the eFootball 2022 patch that is expected to bring a bunch of fixes

eFootball 2022 just can't catch a break. Following a launch that made it the worst rated game on Steam, Konami's football game was supposed to be receiving a massive update later this week to fix a bunch of issues and bugs, however that is no longer the case.

As revealed on Twitter, Update 0.9.1 has been delayed to November, to give the developer ample time to improve the experience for all of its players.

"We would like to inform all users that we have decided to delay the release of version 0.9.1 to early November. We sincerely apologise for the delay and the inconvenience caused. Our hope is that the additional time taken will allow us to ensure the experience is improved for all our users."

The statement from Konami continues; "We will announce the date and details of the fixes as soon as they are confirmed. In the meantime, we will continue to work on improving the game and look forward to working with you on eFootball 2022."

There's no mention as to whether this delay will also affect the planned DLC update that will be arriving on November 11 and 18. But you can check out our initial impressions on eFootball 2022 here.