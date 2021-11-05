Konami has delayed its eFootball 2022 November content update to Spring 2022

HQ

Just as you think it can't get any worse for eFootball 2022, it does. The game's v1.0.0 content update, which was expected to bring a bunch of content to pad the game out following its negatively received and hollow launch, has officially been delayed... to Spring 2022.

Originally set to release next week on November 11, the update will now be coming out on an unspecified date in Spring 2022. As part of the announcement, Konami has mentioned that it will be offering refunds for anyone who bought the eFootball 2022 Premium Player Pack that would come as part of the v1.0.0 update, even going as far as mentioning that the pack is now unavailable for purchase.

As for the reason behind the delay, Konami has stated, "We have been working diligently towards distributing an update that will bring new content to the game, including a new mode where you can strengthen and play with an original team, as well as support for mobile devices on November 11, 2021. Unfortunately, we have concluded that more time is needed to deliver the product in the quality that will meet the expectations of our users and have decided to postpone the delivery."

The v0.9.1 update that is slated to fix "numerous" bugs and issues will be rolling out across all platforms starting today, but considering eFootball 2022 remains the worst-rated game of all-time on Steam, despite releasing over a month ago, it's hard to say that perception will be changing anytime soon with this new delay.