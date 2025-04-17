Konami has become one of Japan's most popular employers

HQ

Konami has made an unexpected comeback and emerged as one of Japan's most sought-after employers among university students. According to a recent Nikkei and MyNavi survey, which included over 35,000 students, Konami climbed from 31st to 10th place on the list of most popular employers.

A stark contrast to the past and a reversal that can most likely be attributed to the record profits Konami has reported. This in turn has led to a fourth consecutive year of increases in base salaries for its employees, with the starting salary for a recent graduate now standing at 305,000 yen per month.

Among those surveyed, stability was cited as one of the main reasons for wanting to work at Konami, as well as the fact that the company is now perceived to be at the forefront of technological breakthroughs and innovations in the industry. Other gaming giants such as Bandai Namco, Sega, and Nintendo are also on the list, but Konami's rapid rise stands out.

What do you think of Konami today, do you have a more positive view of the company compared to a few years ago?