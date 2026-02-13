Konami has announced a J-RPG called Rev.Noir

It's easy to forget that Konami was once a proficient role-playing game developer, releasing titles such as Azure Dreams, Suikoden, and Vandal Hearts. After spending around a decade outside the gaming industry, they are now making a strong comeback, and during Sony's recently concluded event, they announced Rev.Noir.

In terms of design, it is somewhat reminiscent of the Xenoblade Chronicles series infused with Genshin Impact and revolves around a young man with amnesia who teams up with a mysterious girl to stop the "lightfall," something that will apparently save the world. It seems to be painted with broad strokes, with themes of fate, gods, and humanity, giving the game a sense of destiny.

At the same time, we are met with a colorful and enthusiastic presentation, but perhaps the design is a little too generic. Judge for yourself in the trailer below. Rev.Noir is coming to PlayStation 5 and likely more formats, although this has not yet been confirmed, and Konami does not want to talk about the release date just yet.