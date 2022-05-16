Konami had its most profitable year ever in 2021

HQ

Like many other gaming companies, Konami's financial year has just come to an end. And it was a good year. The best ever, in fact, despite a lack of heavy hitters and the fiasco that was eFootball 2022. Revenues for the year were 103.6% higher than the previous year. In numbers, the company has gone from 36.6 billion yen to 74.4 billion yen in one year. Total profit after tax increased by 69.9%.

Konami Holdings Corporation's sector they call "Gaming & Systems" increased its income by 54% compared to the previous year. However, "Digital Entertainment" continues to be the big cash cow for the company. Although income "only" increased by 5.4%. In this category, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is a success according to Konami with its total of 30 million downloads.

Basically, if you've ever wondered why Konami seems to have moved away from AAA gaming, this seems to serve as an excellent explanation.

Thanks Resetera