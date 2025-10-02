Konami: Every new Silent Hill will be radically different

HQ

Silent Hill has always carried a distinctly Western visual identity, but with the latest entry, the series ventured into a new direction. Now, Konami has made it clear that this shift will define the future of the franchise — each new game will stand apart not just in details, but in overall atmosphere and design.

In an interview, the producer behind Silent Hill f explained:

"Each one will have its own distinct flavor. We want to keep experimenting and be ambitious, both in terms of gameplay design and storytelling."

This isn't about chasing wild ideas for the sake of it, but rather about ensuring the franchise avoids becoming trapped in repetition. Silent Hill f was the first major step in this philosophy, pushing boundaries and redefining what the series could be. Konami intends to continue this trajectory, while still holding onto its fundamental pillars: dark, psychological horror.

Okamoto also clarified that this approach won't necessarily apply to remakes, where the goal is to remain faithful to the originals. Instead, the focus lies on new projects — titles designed to challenge expectations and make players reassess what Silent Hill can be, each and every time.

What do you think? And what would you like to see from the next Silent Hill game?