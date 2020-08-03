Konami directs Silent Hill fans to Twitter after latest tease

Konami got Silent Hill fans all hot and bothered just before the weekend with a frankly irresponsible tweet, and while they apologised for getting us all dressed up with nowhere to go, it wasn't enough to kill the speculation building around the franchise.

The reason that we're reporting on this now, is because over the weekend (when apologising for the accidental tease) the publisher directed fans to the newly-created Twitter account for Silent Hill.

"Easy there internet," a company spokesperson wrote. "We were watching streams of Dead By Daylight and thought we would share the noise and feel of being hunted. We wont take the tweet down and "backpedal", we just wanted you to enjoy it.

"We are sorry we got people fired up. Anything official would come from first from

@SilentHill or an event or something, not from us. We were just being fans and enjoyed the noise/memories. Sorry everyone, did mean to kill your Friday mood."

While this Silent Hill page doesn't have the all-important blue tick on Twitter, its endorsement on the main Konami account certainly seems to reinforce its validity. It's also a fairly new account, which suggests that something could well be brewing at Konami HQ. Could that something be the Silent Hill project we reported on earlier this year, the one that's reportedly heading to PS5?

Only time will tell, but with Sony still set to reveal more games for its next console in the weeks and months ahead, that time could be sooner rather than later. Fingers crossed.