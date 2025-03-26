Konami confirms Eden's Zero release date for PC and consoles

HQ

The action-fantasy manganime Eden's Zero, originally published in 2018, will now receive a video game adaptation from Konami. We've known that the title has been in development for some time, but we've been missing the release date, and now we finally have that information.

Konami itself has posted a blog on the game's Steam page, informing us that Eden's Zero, as well as the PS5 and Xbox Series versions, will arrive on July 15. In addition, Gematsu has provided details on the standard and Deluxe editions of the game, such as pre-order bonuses, with in-game content.

Eden's Zero will adapt the anime's story of young Shiki Granbell, an orphan raised by robots on Granbell, a desert planet that was once a theme park, into an action-RPG style, and escapes to explore the universe with new friends.

Ready to launch into space exploration with Shiki in Eden's Zero from July?