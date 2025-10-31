Konami celebrates new Metal Gear, Silent Hill sales milestones as it commits to using "new technologies," such as AI

HQ

Konami's updated Principal Business page has given us some rather interesting insights into the publisher's sales data from recent months. We can now see that the company's leading single-player franchises like Metal Gear and Silent Hill have made big leaps forward in terms of sales.

According to the Principal Business page on Konami's site, the Metal Gear series has jumped to 65.1 million units sold, which marks an increase of 1.8 million units since the end of June. Silent Hill now sits at 13 million units sold, which is an increase of 1.3 million since June as well.

This might not be Konami's biggest success, though, as in the mobile games section of the page, we see that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel now has 90 million cumulative downloads, up 10 million from March. eFootball is also pulling in serious numbers, having 900 million cumulative downloads alone as of the end of September.

When it comes to looking forward to the future, Konami isn't saying no to anything that could be considered new tech. "We will continue to take on challenges of the latest innovation by utilizing new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI,) fifth and sixth generation mobile communications (5G/6G,) virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR,) non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse," reads a statement on its site.

The use of AI may still be controversial in gaming, but a lot of companies are wondering how and if this new technology can help improve or speed up development processes. We'll have to see whether Konami's focus on new technology clashes in any way with a publisher that clearly still sees success in old franchises like Metal Gear, Silent Hill, and Yu-Gi-Oh!