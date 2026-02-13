Konami: Belmont's Curse is the "beginning of numerous new products around Castlevania"

HQ

For a period of time, Konami basically gave up on the world of video games, choosing to let many of its biggest and most iconic franchises slip into slumber with seemingly no hope of revival. But then things changed and in the 2020s we've seen Konami back in the spotlight with new projects (many of these being remakes) in some of its tentpole series, like Metal Gear and Silent Hill. But where is Castlevania?

For a period this series had been relegated to just new collections with updated graphics from its long and storied past, but then at last night's State of Play broadcast, we were treated when Castlevania: Belmont's Curse arrived, in-line with the series 40th anniversary year, and with plans to launch in 2026 in an attempt to reclaim its Metroidvania throne.

Konami has now built on this announcement with a new message on the Castlevania website wherein it confirms that Belmont's Curse is just the beginning of Castlevania's return to form, as we can treat the game as "the beginning of numerous new products around Castlevania."

We're not told what these are but Konami did also mention that in 2026, "Castlevania will be revived."

