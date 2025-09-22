Konami asks which Metal Gear they should give the remake treatment next
It seems like Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater has performed every bit as good as Konami has hoped for...
After both Metal Gear and Konami had been virtually absent from the gaming world for a decade, the series made a grand comeback last month with the lavish remake Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater. This was a stroke of genius that quickly resulted in millions of sales - and it has clearly whetted Konami's appetite.
Now, Metal Gear Network (thanks, Insider Gaming) has reported that Konami has revealed a Tokyo Game Show survey asking what we thought of the company's actions surrounding the release of the Snake Eater remake... while also asking "Please select all of the following Metal Gear series titles that you would like to see remade" - complete with a whole list of Snake's classics:
In a nutshell, they seem really keen to deliver more of this, and it seems likely that in a few years' time we'll be able to enjoy yet another fancy remake in Hideo Kojima's beloved series.