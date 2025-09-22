Konami asks which Metal Gear they should give the remake treatment next

HQ

After both Metal Gear and Konami had been virtually absent from the gaming world for a decade, the series made a grand comeback last month with the lavish remake Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater. This was a stroke of genius that quickly resulted in millions of sales - and it has clearly whetted Konami's appetite.

Now, Metal Gear Network (thanks, Insider Gaming) has reported that Konami has revealed a Tokyo Game Show survey asking what we thought of the company's actions surrounding the release of the Snake Eater remake... while also asking "Please select all of the following Metal Gear series titles that you would like to see remade" - complete with a whole list of Snake's classics:



Metal Gear



Metal Gear 2 Solid Snake



Metal Gear Solid



Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty



Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots



Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker



Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes



Metal Gear Solid: V The Phantom Pain



Others (with an empty field for text)



In a nutshell, they seem really keen to deliver more of this, and it seems likely that in a few years' time we'll be able to enjoy yet another fancy remake in Hideo Kojima's beloved series.