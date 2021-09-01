Konami announces plans to end online support for Metal Gear Solid V on PS3 and Xbox 360

HQ

As we move deeper into a new console generation, we are hearing more frequently about the closure of online support for older titles. Earlier this year, Ubisoft revealed that it would end online support for legacy titles such as Far Cry 2 and Assassin's Creed II and EA just yesterday closed the servers for several Need For Speed titles hailing from the seventh generation of consoles. The latest games to join this growing list are Metal Gear Online and Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, as Konami has announced plans to cease online support on PS3 and Xbox 360.

The game's support will be steadily rolled back until it is retired completely on May 31, 2022. Starting today, Metal Gear Solid V's Purchasing System is closing down, on November 11 DLC items for Metal Gear Online will be removed from sale, and on March 1, 2022, both titles will no longer be available for purchase on PS3 and Xbox 360 systems.

Thanks, IGN.