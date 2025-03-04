Konami announces a new Suikoden

A series people have been requesting for two decades is Suikoden. Konami's beloved role-playing classic had an original twist and offered more playable characters than anything else.

But after Suikoden V, Konami started to lose interest, not just in this series but in games in general. Thankfully, they have started to invest in games again and last year the remake of Silent Hill 2 was released and late this summer we can look forward to Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater. In addition, the Suikoden I & II HD Remaster collection is released this week.

Now Konami surprises us by announcing a new Suikoden - but contrary to what you might have thought, this is not something that has pleased fans online. You see, the upcoming Suikoden Star Leap is a smartphone game for Android and iOS, and as you may have already figured out, this means free-to-play and microtransactions. Konami does write though, that at least in terms of gameplay, it will be reminiscent of the games that made us love the series:

"The game features beautiful pixel art graphics that enhances on the series' traditional art style, combined with dynamic sounds to deliver a whole new experience of Suikoden, complete with 108 new stars to meet and befriend."

We don't know when Suikoden Star Leap will be released, but the trailer below seems to suggest that it's well into development at least, so hopefully it will be this year.

What do you think of Suikoden Star Leap and the series itself, now that we have the original creator's Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes to enjoy instead?