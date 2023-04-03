Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Konami announces a new major game development studio in Osaka

The studio has all the bells and whistles to make some great games.

Konami has had a lot of eyes on it this year, as many are expecting to see some major announcements from the company in 2023. Now, while it might not be the reveal of a new Castlevania or anything like that, the company has still made a major announcement in the form of a new Osaka studio.

As outlined in a post on Konami's website, the Konami Osaka Studio marks a new era for the game creator as it takes on a "Creators First" approach which means it's "fully equipped with motion capture equipment and sound studios" needed for high-level game production.

As well as the new Osaka studio, Konami has also revealed it'll have a new R&D site set to be completed by 2025.

