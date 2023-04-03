Konami announces a new major game development studio in Osaka

HQ

Konami has had a lot of eyes on it this year, as many are expecting to see some major announcements from the company in 2023. Now, while it might not be the reveal of a new Castlevania or anything like that, the company has still made a major announcement in the form of a new Osaka studio.

As outlined in a post on Konami's website, the Konami Osaka Studio marks a new era for the game creator as it takes on a "Creators First" approach which means it's "fully equipped with motion capture equipment and sound studios" needed for high-level game production.

As well as the new Osaka studio, Konami has also revealed it'll have a new R&D site set to be completed by 2025.