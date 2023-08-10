Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
eFootball 2023

Konami and FC Barcelona extend eFootball partnership

Expect to continue to see the Spanish giant as one of the football title's core clubs going forward.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While EA has signed an exclusive naming rights deal with LaLiga, meaning the league will only be known as LaLiga in the EA Sports FC games for the foreseeable future, Konami has swept in and locked up FC Barcelona once again.

As has just been announced, the Japanese game company has signed an extension of the deal it already had in place with the football club, meaning we'll only get to see FC Barcelona branding in the eFootball series going forward.

In fact, the extension will see Konami retaining exclusive access to Barcelona's players, media opportunities, and event exposure, so expect to see a different and unofficial version of the club in EA's upcoming rebranded title.

"It is very exciting to be announcing an extension to such a successful partnership. FC Barcelona are truly one of giants of world football, we are proud to have them as part of the eFootball series now and for the next few years thanks to this renewal," said Naoki Morita, Konami Digital Entertainment B.V.'s European President.

"To have secured a bright future that will include a multitude of commercial, image, and esports rights and activations is fantastic for KONAMI and for the eFootball™ series. We endeavour to keep evolving our product to bring the best user experience possible".

It's also mentioned that FC Barcelona's stadium, Spotify Camp Nou, will be exclusively available in eFootball for the future.

eFootball 2023

Related texts



Loading next content