Konami and Bloober Team to host a Silent Hill Transmission this week

HQ

If you've been looking forward to more Silent Hill information, we have some good news for you. Konami and Bloober Team will be hosting a Silent Hill Transmission later this week, where we'll get a deeper and broader look at a variety of upcoming projects from the horror franchise.

This will include game updates, so no doubt expect Silent Hill 2 Remake and Silent Hill f to make an appearance, as well as a "deeper look at the film" and a little on upcoming and new merchandise too.

As for when the Transmission is planned for, it's set to take place on May 31 at 00:00 BST / 1:00 CEST, and you can tune into it here.