Konami and Bloober Team enter strategic partnership

The Polish game developer Bloober Team, known for its horror titles such as Layers of Fear and most recently The Medium, has entered into a strategic partnership with Konami Digital, in a deal that will "include jointly developing selected contents and exchanging know-how."

What exactly this deal will involve has not yet been revealed, but the mention of "developing selected contents" does make you wonder if Konami is bringing in a well-received horror developer to work on a certain beloved horror IP that has been doing the rumour rounds recently, Silent Hill.

Speaking about the partnership, Bloober Team's president Piotr Babieno stated, "It is a historic day for me and the culmination of several years of our work. The fact that such a renowned company as KONAMI has decided to strategically cooperate with the Bloober Team means that we also joined the world leaders in gaming and became an equal partner for the leading players in this market."

Konami's president Hideki Hayakawa also issued a statement in the announcement release that mentioned the pair "look forward to combining Bloober Team's and our respective characteristics and strengths to create high-quality contents."

So, still no official confirmation of Bloober handling a Silent Hill game, but all the signs do seem to point in that direction. For more on Bloober Team, you can check out our chat with Babieno as part of our Vertical Slice series here.