Konami affirms that the Silent Hill f beta doing the rounds is a scam

There have been recent efforts by scammers to try and catch gamers off guard by tricking them into taking part in betas that don't exist. Recently, this happened for The Witcher 4, and now it's also happening for Silent Hill f.

Konami has taken to social media to affirm that any form of beta that you see doing the rounds is in fact fake and not an official thing from the developer in any way shape or form. Essentially, if you do see it, don't share your personal information with it, as it is a scam from a grifter.

For those looking to know whether a beta is official or not, a few good rules to follow include checking official sources for further information, checking the name and ensuring it's correct and not a parody or fake account, and likewise keeping in mind what kind of game it pertains to. For example, single-player games like The Witcher 4 and Silent Hill f don't tend to host betas all too often but in any instance that they would it will most likely happen shortly before the game actually launches, not months in advance for Silent Hill f's case or years early when it comes to The Witcher 4.