Komani is recruiting players to participate in their new mysterious PC game, Crimesight

Konami just announced a new PvP mystery simulation game, CrimeSight. Via Twitter, it was also revealed that they are looking for volunteers to participate in the closed beta test.

In order to apply, you'll need to follow the official Twitter account of Crimesight, and retweet this tweet.

Or, as stated on the official website of the game, you can also connect to the official Crimesight Discord server, then react with the designated emoji in the post. If you're lucky enough to be selected, you'll receive a download code.

Here's the introduction of the game, via Steam:

In CRIMESIGHT investigators will work with an AI called "Sherlock" to prevent a future murder cooked up by another AI known as "Moriarty." However, there is a traitor in their midst, secretly helping the Moriarty AI. Players will have to decide who they can trust as they try to deduce the truth.

For more details about the game, you can check here.

So far, the official launch date hasn't been revealed yet.