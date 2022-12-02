Kojima teases his next game

It seems like we will get to see Hideo Kojima's, and his studio Kojima productions', next title during The Game Awards next week. Kojima just shared a tweet that only says he is about to "Start a new journey" with an included image of three logos.

This tweet was replied to by the official account of The Game Awards with a siren/alarm emoji, and the host Geoff Keighley also responded, likely to tease and build hype for the event. Kojima Productions is currently working on Death Stranding 2 and an unknown Xbox game, which is supposedly cloud based, possibly also on other projects.

Kojima writing "a new journey" could imply there is is a new Death Stranding journey coming, or that is simply is a brand new franchise, which probably means the Xbox title. We don't know which though - and it could be something completely different - but it doesn't seem like we will have to wait long for the answer.