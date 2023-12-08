Kojima shows groundbreakng graphics when revealing OD

Kojima Productions basically just confirmed the rumours of the horror game existence when Hideo Kojima played a tiny part in last year's Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, so it seemed like we wouldn't get to see if for a while. Well, it took a while, but not as long as feared.

Many thought Kojima-san visited last night's The Game Awards to show more of Death Stranding 2, but he was actually there to give us the first trailer for the game now called OD. It doesn't seem to include any gameplay, as the trailer instead shows off the incredible visuals these talented developers are able to create when using Unreal Engine 5 and its MetaHuman technology by having ultra-realistic version of Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer and Udo Kier. Not that his collaboration with famous people from the movie and TV industry stops there. Jordan Peele joined him on stage to confirm they are working on the game together.

We still don't know exactly what OD is or when it'll launch, so we'll just have to wait and see.