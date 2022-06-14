Kojima Productions: We still have a very good partnership with PlayStation

HQ

One of the biggest surprises during Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase yesterday was that the rumours claiming that Hideo Kojima and his studio Kojima Productions is making a game with Microsoft for Xbox turned out to be true, and they explained that it is a video game "like no one has ever experienced before". As you might imagine, this caused somewhat of an uproar amongst many PlayStation gamers, who have been accustomed to Kojima almost exclusively working with PlayStation consoles for three decades.

Clearly, Kojima Productions has heard all these worried gamers, who seemingly is a pretty large group according to the studio's official Twitter account. Therefore the developer has now issued a statement on Twitter, where they explain that they still have "a very good partnership with Playstation", something that hopefully will make at least some gamers feel better.