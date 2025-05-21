Kojima Productions: "The difference between PS4 and PS5 isn't that great"

HQ

It seems very likely that we have passed the halfway point of this console generation and according to the documents leaked from Microsoft during the Activision Blizzard negotiations revealed that they expected new hardware to be released in 2028.

Yet many argue that this generation of Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X has barely even started yet, with several major games still being designed to run on Playstation 4 and Xbox One. But maybe it's simply that the performance gap wasn't that big this generation?

At least that seems to be Kojima Productions' chief technical officer Akio Sakamoto's view on the matter. In an interview in the latest issue of Edge Magazine (via GamesRadar), he explains that there isn't much difference between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5:

"The most obvious improvement from a technological point of view is the reduction in loading times, but to be honest, the difference between the two hardware systems isn't that great. It's more a case that on PS5 there are more efficient ways of arriving at similar goals."

Whether we will ever see the same huge leap as when we went from Super Nintendo to PlayStation or from PlayStation to Dreamcast is highly uncertain. Sarah Bond, Xbox's top executive, claimed last year that they're set to "deliver the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation," but now it's time to walk the talk - because top-tier performance never comes free.

What do you think of Akio Sakamoto's opinions?