Kojima Productions is recording music for a new project

Details on what the project might be are still very unclear.

Last year, the first game from Kojima Productions was released; Death Stranding. Earlier this year it came out for PC, but what the team has been doing since then is largely unknown. Fortunately, it seems like we might not have to wait years before we find out what it's up to as composer Ludvig Forssell now tweets:

"First "COVID recording" this year (for undisclosed project). Super happy with the results!"

Recording music is usually done in the later stages of development, and this might indicate that Kojima Productions is further along with this undisclosed project than what most probably thought.

