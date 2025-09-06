Kojima Productions have something in store for Tokyo Game Show

HQ

There are actually less than three weeks left until the Tokyo Game Show, where, as usual, tons of games will be showcased between September 25-28. Most major publishers and countless developers have confirmed their participation, and now a relatively new giant seems to be hinting that they have something in the works.

Hideo Kojima himself posted the message below on Bluesky, without any context whatsoever. It can reasonably mean little else than that Kojima Productions will be there to some extent, but we don't know what they will be showing. It could be that Death Stranding will be released on more platforms (Switch 2 and Xbox are obvious candidates), but we're keeping our fingers crossed that we'll finally get to see the upcoming horror game OD, which is being developed in collaboration with Xbox Game Studios.

Of course, it could also be something completely different. What do you think and hope we'll get to see?