Kojima Productions dev diagnosed with COVID-19

One of the core themes the defines Death Stranding is isolation yet wanting to connect with others - which is just like how many of us are feeling right now with the situation caused by COVID-19. Now we have heard some bad news from the studio behind this thematically relevant game, Kojima Productions, which just announced that one developer has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a press release, the studio confirmed that one employee has tested positive for the disease. Despite the fact that this employee has not been in the office since March 20, and the studio has been informed by the authorities that closing the studio down isn't mandatory because the employee was not there at the time of onset of symptoms, however, they still decided to do so.

Kojima Productions has stated that the team has decided to put some precautions in place, including temporarily closing the offices, sanitising all facilities, making sure all working staff now work remotely, and supervising and supporting the health of all staff.

They will "continue working closely with our public health authorities and enact additional precautions as necessary to prevent further spread in any way possible."