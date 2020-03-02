Kojima Productions' Death Stranding lands on PC in June

Last week, we reported mysterious activity on Kojima Productions head of communications Aki Saito's Twitter account. The Tweet read "Sorry to be silent everyone! I've been really busy lately.....I think I can say more soon about what we are going to....." and it had Kojima Productions fans all over the world excited about what was to come.

Now, we know exactly what Saito was referring to as a new trailer revealing the official release date for the PC version of Death Stranding was just released. Death Stranding will land on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on June 2 of this year and features "Photo Mode, high frame rate, ultra-wide monitor support" and, unexpectedly, "content from Valve's Half-Life", as shown in the trailer below in which protagonist Sam wears a headcrab as an accessory.

Those who pre-order the game will be getting some in-game items as well as HD wallpapers and even if you don't pre-order it, you can download ringtones and animated wallpapers for your phone on the official site.

Take a look at the new trailer below.