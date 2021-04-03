Kojima Productions composer goes freelancer

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday, the Kojima Productions composer Ludvig Forssell tweeted that he would have an important announcement today, and now that has been delivered. It turns out Forssell is leaving Kojima Productions as an exclusive co-worker and will do freelance from now on. This means we might get to hear his work in games from other companies as well going forward:

"After 10 years working in-house as a Composer/Audio Director at Kojima Productions, I'm excited to announce that I'll be pursuing my future as a freelance composer. It's been a blast! Thanks, KJP! Now, I'm happy to tackle a variety of projects in all types of media."

It seems like we'll still get to enjoy his work in Kojima Productions titles as well in the future, as they replied to him:

"Wishing you luck in your new venture and we look forward to continue working with you!"