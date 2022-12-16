Kojima Productions celebrates seventh year anniversary by revealing a new poster for Death Stranding 2

HQ

Today marks the seventh year anniversary of Kojima Productions, the game developer founded by Hideo Kojima after his messy break with Konami back in 2015.

To celebrate the occasion, Kojima Productions has revealed a new poster for the recently announced Death Stranding 2, as well as a thank you message from Kojima himself.

"Kojima Productions is celebrating its 7th anniversary. "I would like to thank everyone for their continued support," says Kojima in the clip.

"Have you had a chance to check out our latest title, Death Stranding 2, which we revealed at The Game Award? I promise to give you even more amazement and overall gaming experience than the first one. We hope you'll be excited about it.

"In addition to DS2, we are also preparing a completely new game as well as some visual projects. I am hoping to bring you more information on all of these next year."

The 'completely new game' that Kojima is referring to is probably his previously announced collaboration with Microsoft which is rumored to be a cloud-based horror title.