Kojima Productions celebrates 10 years with "Beyond the Strand" anniversary event

HQ

It's hard to believe, but ten years have already passed since the founding of Kojima Productions. Naturally, the eccentric creator and his team plan to celebrate in grand fashion on September 23rd — just two days before Tokyo Game Show opens its doors. An exclusive event will be held at Roppongi Hills, with tickets set to go on sale to the public soon.

The studio promises guest appearances and exclusive insights into future projects. Even if you can't attend in person, there will be opportunities to join digitally via livestream. Since the high-profile split from Konami and the partnership with Sony, Kojima Productions has established itself as one of the most prestigious development houses in the gaming world.

Kojima himself has recently spoken candidly about aging and illness. After turning 60, he revealed serious past health issues that forced him to reflect on his remaining time. He even disclosed that he has left behind a testament of game concepts to be used if something were to happen to him.

Fittingly titled Beyond the Strand, the event will not only celebrate a decade of creative independence but also look toward the future. From OD to Physint and beyond, there's plenty to be excited about.