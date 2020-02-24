LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Curse of Anabelle
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Death Stranding

Kojima Productions cancels GDC 2020 attendance

Coronavirus is at it again, this time having yet another developer withdraw their attendance plans for GDC 2020.

Last week we reported on three major event attendance cancellations as Sony and, with it, Naughty Dog cancelled its plans to attend PAX East which is set to start this Thursday, as well as Sony, Facebook Gaming, and with it, Oculus cancelling their plans to attend GDC 2020 which is set to start on March 16.

The reason for the industry giants withdrawing their plans is the raging coronavirus and today, yet another major cancellation has been announced. Kojima Productions announced that the studio will not attend the Game Developers Conference this year, stating;

"Kojima Productions has made the difficult decision to cancel our participation at the 2020 Game Developers Conference due to increasing concerns related to coronavirus.

Although much-anticipated, unfortunately this cancellation also includes Hideo Kojima's session on the 19th and Eric Johnson's session on the 16th".

Death Stranding

Related texts

Death StrandingScore

Death Stranding
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"Kojima fan or not, this is certainly a game to remember."



Loading next content