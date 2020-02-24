Kojima Productions cancels GDC 2020 attendance

Last week we reported on three major event attendance cancellations as Sony and, with it, Naughty Dog cancelled its plans to attend PAX East which is set to start this Thursday, as well as Sony, Facebook Gaming, and with it, Oculus cancelling their plans to attend GDC 2020 which is set to start on March 16.

The reason for the industry giants withdrawing their plans is the raging coronavirus and today, yet another major cancellation has been announced. Kojima Productions announced that the studio will not attend the Game Developers Conference this year, stating;

"Kojima Productions has made the difficult decision to cancel our participation at the 2020 Game Developers Conference due to increasing concerns related to coronavirus.

Although much-anticipated, unfortunately this cancellation also includes Hideo Kojima's session on the 19th and Eric Johnson's session on the 16th".