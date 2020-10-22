English
Kojima Productions announces that it is working on a new project

We don't know what the project will be exactly, but we do have a list of roles that the studio is looking to recruit for.

Earlier today, we reported that there appeared to be a new project in the works for Kojima Productions, as composer Ludvig Forssell tweeted that he had finished work on some new music. Now we have official confirmation that the studio is indeed up to something. A press release we received confirmed the studio is busy at work and listed several roles it's hoping to fill within its home of Tokyo, Japan.

You can see the full list of roles below:

Programmer


  • Game Programmer

  • Tools Programmer

  • Technical Artist

  • System Programmer

  • 3D Rendering Programmer / Effects Programmer

  • Animation Programmer

  • Physics Programmer

  • AI Programmer

  • Network Programmer

  • Sound Programmer

  • UI Programmer

Sound Design


  • Sound Designer

Artist


  • Environment Artist

  • Character Artist

  • Weapons / Mechanical Artist

  • Animator

  • Cinematic Artist

  • VFX Artist

  • Lighting Artist

  • UI/2D Artist

Game Design


  • Game Designer

  • Level Designer

Producer/Assistant Producer


  • Producer/Assistant Producer

Project Management


  • Project Manager

Writing


  • Writer

Localization


  • Localization Specialist

