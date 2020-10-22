Kojima Productions announces that it is working on a new project

Earlier today, we reported that there appeared to be a new project in the works for Kojima Productions, as composer Ludvig Forssell tweeted that he had finished work on some new music. Now we have official confirmation that the studio is indeed up to something. A press release we received confirmed the studio is busy at work and listed several roles it's hoping to fill within its home of Tokyo, Japan.
You can see the full list of roles below:
Programmer
Sound Design
Artist
Game Design
Producer/Assistant Producer
Project Management
Writing
Localization
