Kojima Productions announces that it is working on a new project

Earlier today, we reported that there appeared to be a new project in the works for Kojima Productions, as composer Ludvig Forssell tweeted that he had finished work on some new music. Now we have official confirmation that the studio is indeed up to something. A press release we received confirmed the studio is busy at work and listed several roles it's hoping to fill within its home of Tokyo, Japan.

You can see the full list of roles below:

Programmer





Game Programmer



Tools Programmer



Technical Artist



System Programmer



3D Rendering Programmer / Effects Programmer



Animation Programmer



Physics Programmer



AI Programmer



Network Programmer



Sound Programmer



UI Programmer



Sound Design





Sound Designer



Artist





Environment Artist



Character Artist



Weapons / Mechanical Artist



Animator



Cinematic Artist



VFX Artist



Lighting Artist



UI/2D Artist



Game Design





Game Designer



Level Designer



Producer/Assistant Producer





Producer/Assistant Producer



Project Management





Project Manager



Writing





Writer



Localization





Localization Specialist



