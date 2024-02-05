Kojima confirms Mads Mikkelsen won't appear in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

HQ

When we got a proper look at Death Stranding 2: On the Beach recently, we got to see a lot of new and returning big stars for Kojima's upcoming sequel. However, one person that was notably absent was Mads Mikkelsen.

The Danish actor played Cliff in the first game, but due to narrative reasons, he won't be coming back for the sequel. "If you have played DS1 to the end, you will understand. Cliff is a character who played a very important and special role in Death Stranding," wrote Kojima. "Mads understood this and performed it beautifully. Mads' Cliff will remain in the story of Death Stranding and in your memories forever. It is because we care about the character of Cliff that he will not appear in DS2. Please understand."

While we might not see Mikkelsen return, we will be getting new famous faces joining the cast in the form of Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna. Some fans are likely to be disappointed to know Cliff isn't coming back, but if it's the direction Kojima wants to go with, then they'll have to understand.