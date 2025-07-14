Koenigsegg presents its latest megacar, the Sadair's Spear

HQ

Over the weekend, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK, we got to see as many amazing cars were unveiled and raced up the famed hillclimb track. One such example was a brand new model from megacar creator Koenigsegg, who revealed the next step up from the immensely powerful Jesko.

Known as the Sadair's Spear, the car is called as such because it takes its namesake from the final horse that the founder of the company's jockey father ever rode in a race. Yep, the father of founder Christian von Koenigsegg, known as Jesko von Koenigsegg, rode his final race on a horse called Sadair's Spear, hence the naming convention of this next vehicle, which claims to have a 100% focus on track performance.

The car itself is a 5.0-litre twin-turbo-powered V8 monster that reaches a peak output of 1,625PS. That is around 25PS more than the Jesko achieved and it's enough to deliver a car that can rev to 8,500rpm in as little as 0.2 seconds, and can, thanks to being around 35kg lighter than the Jesko, get around Sweden's Gotland Ring over a second faster than its predecessor.

As for other performance, it has a top speed of 360km/h, and it will set any interested buyers back a whopping £3.3 million should you decide to snag one. For a look at the car in action, head over here to see it conquer the Goodwood hillclimb in a blistering 47.14 seconds, enough to be one of the fastest seven cars across all categories over the entire weekend.

