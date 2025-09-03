Koenigsegg have two new hypercars on it's way

HQ

Swedish hypercar builder Koenigsegg just released the highly impressive special-version of the Jesko named after Christian Von Koenigseggs dads old race horse, and beat some tough lap-records with it, straight of the bat. Life after Koenigsegg Jesko Sadair's Spear will contain not one new hypercar but tweo, the CEO says in an recent interview with Carbuzz. Apparently there will be one more specialized Jesko model like the Spear and then there will come a brand new model based on an new platform, as it seems.

Christian Von Koenigsegg:

"So we have another cool homage project we're doing that we will be presenting next year. And then after that, we have a new platform, a mid-engine car coming out... probably end of next year."

There have been rumblings prior to the Jesko about Koenigsegg aiming to make a cheaper production model to rival the 911 GT3, McLaren 720S and the new Lamborghini Temerario. Perhaps the second model in this announcement is that specific car? Time will tell.