Koenigsegg has now built and sold 100 Jeskos

Swedish hypercar manufacturer Koenigsegg has announced via social media that it has completed and shipped 100 Jeskos for $3 million each, to 100 lucky new car owners. This also means that it has 25 left to build before it is of course time for special versions. The Jesko is holding some significant records right now including being the fastest car in the world from 0-400-0 km/h and being the fastest production street car of all time around the legendary Laguna Seca Weathertech Raceway.

"100th Jesko off the line - 25 to go! Thanks all Koenigsegg staff for all efforts and great team work. Onwards and upwards!"