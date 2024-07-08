Koenigsegg believes the Jesko Absolut can be the fastest production car in the world

HQ

There are a handful of hypercar manufacturers that frequently battle it out to set increasingly high and impressive speed records using production and road cars. Bugatti, Hennessey, Rimac, Pagani, McLaren, and of course Koenigsegg.

The later is looking to cement itself as the market leader for mega quick hypercars, as in a new press release we're told that the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut has smashed four speed records and set itself up for an inevitable challenge to be the "fastest, fully homologated production car in the world".

During tests at the Örebro airfield in Sweden, the Jesko Absolut managed to achieve 0-400-0 km/h in 27.83 seconds, 0-400 km/h in 18.82 seconds, 0-250-0 mph in 28.27 seconds, and 0-250 mph in 19.20 seconds, all of which are world records.

Speaking on this performance, Koenigsegg's Christian von Koenigsegg stated, "This record run validated the accuracy of the simulated and calculated performance of the Jesko Absolut, which gives us great confidence in its ability to outright be the fastest, fully homologated production car in the world. Now it is all down to tire testing, development, and approval, before we finally can make an attempt at that record."

