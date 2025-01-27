Koei Tecmo updates sales totals of its most popular series

HQ

One thing that's always telling about whether we'll see more games in a series or franchise is to wait for the company to release their financials and give exact figures on how those games have performed. And now Koei Tecmo has given us an updated list of sales for its most popular franchises up to 31 December 2024.

The top rung is occupied by the Dynasty Warriors series, which topped 21 million units by a wide margin. It is important to note here that sales of the recent Dynasty Warriors: Origins are not yet included, so this figure will undoubtedly grow in the next report.

Dynasty Warriors is followed by Nobunaga's Ambition (10 million total), Samurai Warriors and Romance of the Three Kingdoms (8 million units each), Nioh, Atelier and Ninja Gaiden, which also does not include Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, (7.5 million units each), and Woo Long: Fallen Dynasty, which has sold around 5 million units.

What do you think of these figures?