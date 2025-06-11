Koei Tecmo: Switch 2 is closer in performance to Xbox Series S than PlayStation 4

HQ

The Switch 2 has just been released and people can finally play the new console and check out what it is capable of. In the run-up to the announcement and release, it was often said that it is comparable to a Playstation 4 in terms of performance, something Digital Foundry agreed with after doing some research.

But there's more to the story, and when Koei Tecmo producer Takuto Edagawa was interviewed by Wccftech recently, he was asked if the Switch 2 is closer in performance to the Playstation 4 or the Xbox Series S, and he responded:

"There are a lot of characteristics when it comes to raw computing power so it's difficult to generalize, but I think it can be thought as closer to the Series S."

What is your take on the performance of the Switch 2 based on what we've seen so far?