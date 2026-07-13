Koei Tecmo still intends to almost double in size and have 5,000 employees

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While Koei Tecmo isn't as big as some of the Japanese gaming giants, the company is routinely growing in size, and seemingly at a manageable rate. In the past, it has made its objective of hitting 5,000 employees abundantly clear, and despite the challenges of the modern gaming industry and how layoffs are rather common across the board, this goal remains in place.

As confirmed by president and CEO Hisashi Koinuma in an interview with Famitsu (as noticed by Automaton), it was mentioned Koei Tecmo has recently surpassed 3,000 employees, up around 500 from the 2,500 staff it had in 2024, all while it was explicitly noted the aim of hitting a "workforce of 5,000" is still very much in focus.

This aim of expanding its workforce so aggressively will enable Koei Tecmo to continue growing its array of titles, with one of its biggest upcoming games being the Omega Force-developed Attack on Titan 3. With another 2,000 employees on hand, we should probably expect to see more projects from the Dead or Alive, Atelier, Hyrule Warriors, Dynasty Warriors, Nioh, Samurai Warriors, Wo Long, and other key franchises owned or made by the Japanese company's various in-house studios, including an unannounced IP.