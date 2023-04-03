Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Koei Tecmo seems interested in supporting subscription services

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was added for Game Pass, and it looks like the publishers isn't ruling out doing something like this again.

Koei Tecmo, the Japanese video game developer and publisher, has recently launched a survey aimed at understanding the preferences of its audience, including games on subscription services like Game Pass and Playstation Plus Extra. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was recently released and was included for Game Pass starting day one, and judging by this survey, its something the publisher is interested in doing again.

It will be interesting to see if and how Koei Tecmo utilizes the survey results to shape its future game development efforts, and hopefully we can look forward to more of their titles being easily available for a wider audience.

