Koei Tecmo seems interested in supporting subscription services

Koei Tecmo, the Japanese video game developer and publisher, has recently launched a survey aimed at understanding the preferences of its audience, including games on subscription services like Game Pass and Playstation Plus Extra. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was recently released and was included for Game Pass starting day one, and judging by this survey, its something the publisher is interested in doing again.

It will be interesting to see if and how Koei Tecmo utilizes the survey results to shape its future game development efforts, and hopefully we can look forward to more of their titles being easily available for a wider audience.

