LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Monster Hunter Rise
 See in hd icon
Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

Koei Tecmo reveals why the Sigma versions were chosen for the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

Many fans were left puzzled as to why the original versions of the games weren't included.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

When the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection was unveiled last months, many fans questioned why the well-received Ninja Gaiden Black and Ninja Gaiden II weren't included. The choice to include the reimagined Sigma versions of the games and not the originals may have seemed a little farfetched at first, but we might now have a reason to explain their inclusion.

Within a recent Famitsu article, Team Ninja brand manager Fumihiko Yasuda said: "I am aware there are pros and cons," Yasuda said. "For me personally, Ninja Gaiden II was my debut, and so I have a deep feeling for it. But there's another reason for this choice. To be honest, there are only fragments of the data that remain. We couldn't salvage them. However, when developing Sigma Plus and Sigma Plus 2 [for the PlayStation Vita], we got as much of this kind of data together as we could and organized it. Because we use utilize that is the reason why we selected Sigma."

It appears then that the Master Collection could have been a very different product if more data from the originals could have been salvaged.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

Thanks, Kotaku.

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy