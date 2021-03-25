Koei Tecmo reveals why the Sigma versions were chosen for the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

You're watching Advertisements

When the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection was unveiled last months, many fans questioned why the well-received Ninja Gaiden Black and Ninja Gaiden II weren't included. The choice to include the reimagined Sigma versions of the games and not the originals may have seemed a little farfetched at first, but we might now have a reason to explain their inclusion.

Within a recent Famitsu article, Team Ninja brand manager Fumihiko Yasuda said: "I am aware there are pros and cons," Yasuda said. "For me personally, Ninja Gaiden II was my debut, and so I have a deep feeling for it. But there's another reason for this choice. To be honest, there are only fragments of the data that remain. We couldn't salvage them. However, when developing Sigma Plus and Sigma Plus 2 [for the PlayStation Vita], we got as much of this kind of data together as we could and organized it. Because we use utilize that is the reason why we selected Sigma."

It appears then that the Master Collection could have been a very different product if more data from the originals could have been salvaged.

Thanks, Kotaku.