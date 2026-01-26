Koei Tecmo results: Switch 2's Hyrule Warriors already a million seller, 2025's Ninja Gaiden games still a mystery

HQ

The delay of Dynasty Warriors 3's remaster was just one bit of the different news coming from the release of Koei Tecmo's latest financial results.

By taking a look at the performance of already-released games, we can see that for instance Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, which launched on November 6 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2, has already surpassed the million copies sold, which is significant considering both the time on the market and the single format aspect.

Elsewhere the publisher released up to three Ninja Gaiden titles last year, in what was considered a major return of the franchise. However, either the latest report hasn't been properly updated, or the sales of TeamNinja's Ninja Gaiden 2 Black remaster, The Game Kitchen's Ninja Gaiden Ragebound retro effort, and PlatinumGames' Ninja Gaiden 4 new mainline entry have been extremely low, as the official sheet still estimates "over 7.5 million units", the same ball park given a year ago for the whole series' sales.

From the same official data we can extract that the Three Kingoms-based musou Dynasty Warriors remains the publisher's biggest IP with 24 million copies, followed by Nobunaga's Ambition (11 million), Romance of the Three Kingdoms (9.5M), Samurai Warriors (8.5M), Nioh (8M, also by Team Ninja), and Atelier (8M).

Besides, the report also links the company's different teams or "brands" to their respective in-development or recently-released projects, reminding fans that musou-experts ω-Force are indeed behind the upcoming Pokémon Pokopia, that Kou Shibusawa remains their horse-racing-simulation team, or that Gust and Midas mean Atelier and Nobunaga respectively.